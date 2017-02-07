New England Patriots Campeão Americano de Futebol Americano de 2016

Superbowl:
05/02/17
New England Patriots ** 28-28 Atlanta Falcons (6-0)
A Campanha:
1a Fase:
23-21 Arizona Cardinals - f
31-24 Miami Dolphins - c
27-0 Houston Texans - c
0-16 Buffalo Bills - c
33-13 Cleveland Browns - f
35-17 Cincinnati Bengals - c
27-16 Pittsburgh Steelers - f
41-25 Buffalo Bills - f
24-31 Seattle Seahawks - c
30-17 San Francisco 49ers - f
22-17 New York Jets - f
26-10 Los Angeles Rams - c
30-23 Baltimore Ravens - c
16-3 Denver Broncos - f
41-3 New York Jets - c
35-14 Miami Dolphins - f
Wild Card:
Isento.
Final de Divisão:
34-16 Houston Texans - c
Final de Conferência:
36-17 Pittsburgh Steelers - c
Superbowl:
28-28 Atlanta Falcons - n (6-0)
APFA/NFL:
1920 - Akron Pros
1921 - Chicago Staleys
1922 - Canton Bulldogs
1923 - Canton Bulldogs
1924 - Cleveland Bulldogs
1925 - Chicago Cardinals
1926 - Frankford Yellow Jackets
1927 - New York Giants
1928 - Providence Steam Roller
1929 - Green Bay Packers
1930 - Green Bay Packers
1931 - Green Bay Packers
1932 - Chicago Bears
NFL Championship Game:
1933 - Chicago Bears
1934 - New York Giants
1935 - Detroit Lions
1936 - Green Bay Packers
1937 - Washington Redskins
1938 - New York Giants
1939 - Green Bay Packers
1940 - Chicago Bears
1941 - Chicago Bears
1942 - Washington Redskins
1943 - Chicago Bears
1944 - Green Bay Packers
1945 - Cleveland Rams
1946 - Chicago Bears
1947 - Chicago Cardinals
1948 - Philadelphia Eagles
1949 - Philadelphia Eagles
1950 - Cleveland Browns
1951 - Los Angeles Rams
1952 - Detroit Lions
1953 - Detroit Lions
1954 - Cleveland Browns
1955 - Cleveland Browns
1956 - New York Giants
1957 - Detroit Lions
1958 - Baltimore Colts
1959 - Baltimore Colts
AFL Championship Game & NFL Championship Game:
1966 - Kansas City Chiefs (AFL)
1966 - Green Bay Packers (NFL)
1967 - Oakland Raiders (AFL)
1967 - Green Bay Pakcers (NFL)
1968 - New York Jets (AFL)
1968 - Baltimore Colts (NFL)
1969 - Kansas City Chiefs (AFL)
1969 - Minnesota Vikings (NFL)
Super Bowl:
1966 - Green Bay Packers
1967 - Green Bay Packers
1968 - New York Jets
1969 - Kansas City Chiefs
1970 - Baltimore Colts
1971 - Dallas Cowboys
1972 - Miami Dolphins
1973 - Miami Dolphins
1974 - Pittsburgh Steelers
1975 - Pittsburgh Steelers
1976 - Oakland Raiders
1977 - Dallas Cowboys
1978 - Pittsburgh Steelers
1979 - Pittsburgh Steelers
1980 - Oakland Raiders
1981 - San Francisco 49ers
1982 - Washington Redskins
1983 - Los Angeleres Raiders
1984 - San Francisco 49ers
1985 - Chicago Bears
1986 - New York Giants
1987 - Washington Redskins
1988 - San Francisco 49ers
1989 - San Francisco 49ers
1990 - New York Giants
1991 - Washington Redskins
1992 - Dallas Cowboys
1993 - Dallas Cowboys
1994 - San Francisco 49ers
1995 - Dallas Cowboys
1996 - Green Bay Pakcers
1997 - Denver Broncos
1998 - Denver Broncos
1999 - St. Louis Rams
2000 - Baltimore Ravens
2001 - New England Patriots
2002 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2003 - New England Patriots
2004 - New England Patriots
2005 - Pittsburgh Steelers
2006 - Indianapolis Colts
2007 - New York Giants
2008 - Pittsburgh Steelers
2009 - New Orleans Saints
2010 - Green Bay Packers
2011 - New York Giants
2012 - Baltimore Ravens
2013 - Seattle Seahawks
2014 - New England Patriots
2015 - Denver Broncos
2016 - New England Patriots
Ranking:
1) Green Bay Packers - 12
2) New York Giants - 8
3) Chicago Bears - 7
4) Pittsburgh Steelers - 6
5) Dallas Cowboys - 5
5) New England Patriots - 5
5) San Francisco 49ers - 5
5) Washington Redskins - 5
9) Baltimore Colts - 4
9) Detroit Lions - 4
11) Cleveland Browns - 3
11) Denver Broncos - 3
11) Kansas City Chiefs - 3
14) Baltimore Ravens - 2
14) Canton Bulldogs - 2
14) Chicago Cardinals - 2
14) Miami Dolphins - 2
14) New York Jets - 2
14) Oakland Raiders -2
14) Philadelphia Eagles - 2
21) Akron Pros - 1
21) Chicago Staleys - 1
21) Cleveland Bulldogs - 1
21) Cleveland Rams - 1
21) Frankford Yellow Jackets - 1
21) Indianapolis Colts - 1
21) Los Angeleres Raiders - 1
21) Los Angeles Rams - 1
21) Minnesota Vikings - 1
21) New Orleans Saints - 1
21) Oakland Raiders - 1
21) Providence Steam Roller - 1
21) Seattle Seahawks - 1
21) St. Louis Rams - 1
21) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1
