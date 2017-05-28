Arsenal FC Campeão da FA Cup de 2016/17

A Campanha:
Fases Preliminares:
Isento.
1a Fase:
Isento.
2a Fase:
Isento.
3a Fase:
2-1 Preston North End - f
4a Fase:
5-0 Southampton - f
5a Fase:
2-0 Sutton United - f
6a Fase:
5-0 Lincoln City - c
7a Fase:
1-1 Manchester City - c (1-0)
Final:
2-1 Chelsea - n
Os Campeões:
1871/72 - Wanderers FC
1872/73 - Wanderers FC
1873/74 - Oxford University AFC
1874/75 - Royal Engineers AFC
1875/76 - Wanderers FC
1876/77 - Wanderers FC
1877/78 - Wanderers FC
1878/79 - Old Etonians FC
1879/80 - Clapham Rovers FC
1880/81 - Old Carthusians FC
1881/82 - Old Etonians FC
1882/83 - Blackburn Olympic FC
1883/84 - Blackburn Rovers FC
1884/85 - Blackburn Rovers FC
1885/86 - Blackburn Rovers FC
1886/87 - Aston Villa FC
1887/88 - West Bromwich Albion FC
1888/89 - Preston North End FC
1889/90 - Blackburn Rovers FC
1890/91 - Blackburn Rovers FC
1891/92 - West Bromwich Albion FC
1892/93 - Wolverthampton Wanderers FC
1893/94 - Notts County FC
1894/95 - Aston Villa FC
1895/96 - The Wednesday FC*
1896/97 - Aston Villa FC
1897/98 - Nottingham Forest FC
1898/99 - Sheffield United FC
1899/00 - Bury FC
1900/01 - Tottenham Hotspur FC
1901/02 - Sheffield United FC
1902/03 - Bury FC
1903/04 - Manchester City FC
1904/05 - Aston Villa FC
1905/06 - Everton FC
1906/07 - The Wednesday FC
1907/08 - Wolverthampton Wanderers FC
1908/09 - Manchester United FC
1909/10 - Newcastle United FC
1910/11 - Bradford City AFC
1911/12 - Barnsley FC
1912/13 - Aston Villa FC
1913/14 - Bunrley FC
1914/15 - Sheffield United FC
1915/16 - ----
1916/17 - ----
1917/18 - ----
1918/19 - ----
1919/20 - Aston Villa FC
1920/21 - Tottenham Hotspur FC
1921/22 - Huddersfield Town FC
1922/23 - Bolton Wanderers FC
1923/24 - Newcastle United FC
1924/25 - Sheffield United FC
1925/26 - Bolton Wanderers FC
1926/27 - Cardiff City FC
1927/28 - Blackburn Rovers FC
1928/29 - Bolton Wanderers FC
1929/30 - Arsenal FC
1930/31 - West Bromwich Albion FC
1931/32 - Newcastle United FC
1932/33 - Everton FC
1933/34 - Manchester City FC
1934/35 - Sheffield Wednesday FC
1935/36 - Arsenal FC
1936/37 - Sunderland AFC
1937/38 - Preston North End FC
1938/39 - Portsmouth FC
1939/40 - ----
1940/41 - ----
1941/42 - ----
1942/43 - ----
1944/45 - ----
1945/46 - Derby County FC
1946/47 - Chalrton Athletic FC
1947/48 - Manchester United FC
1948/49 - Wolverthampton Wanderers FC
1949/50 - Arsenal FC
1950/51 - Newcastle United FC
1951/52 - Newacstle United FC
1952/53 - Blackpool FC
1953/54 - West Bromwich Albion FC
1954/55 - Newcastle United FC
1955/56 - Manchester City FC
1956/57 - Aston Villa FC
1957/58 - Bolton Wanderers FC
1958/59 - Nottingham Forest FC
1959/60 - Wolverthampton Wanderers FC
1960/61 - Tottenham Hotspur FC
1961/62 - Tottenham Hotspur FC
1962/63 - Manchester United FC
1963/64 - West Ham United FC
1964/65 - Liverpool FC
1965/66 - Everton FC
1966/67 - Tottenham Hotspur FC
1967/68 - West Bromwich Albion FC
1968/69 - Manchester City FC
1969/70 - Chelsea FC
1970/71 - Arsenal FC
1971/72 - Leeds United AFC
1972/73 - Sunderland AFC
1973/74 - Liverpool FC
1974/75 - West Ham United FC
1975/76 - Southampton FC
1976/77 - Manchester United FC
1977/78 - Ipswich Town FC
1978/79 - Arsenal FC
1979/80 - West Ham United FC
1980/81 - Tottenham Hotspur FC
1981/82 - Tottenham Hotspur FC
1982/83 - Manchester United FC
1983/84 - Everton FC
1984/85 - Manchester United FC
1985/86 - Liverpool FC
1986/87 - Coventry City FC
1987/88 - Wimbledon FC
1988/89 - Liverpool FC
1989/90 - Manchester United FC
1990/91 - Tottenham Hotspur FC
1991/92 - Liverpool FC
1992/93 - Arsenal FC
1993/94 - Manchester United FC
1994/95 - Everton FC
1995/96 - Manchester United FC
1996/97 - Chelsea FC
1997/98 - Arsenal FC
1998/99 - Manchester United FC
1999/00 - Chelsea FC
2000/01 - Liverpool FC
2001/02 - Arsenal FC
2002/03 - Arsenal FC
2003/04 - Manchester United FC
2004/05 - Arsenal FC
2005/06 - Liverpool FC
2006/07 - Chelsea FC
2007/08 - Portsmouth FC
2008/09 - Chelsea FC
2009/10 - Chelsea FC
2010/11 - Manchester City FC
2011/12 - Chelsea FC
2012/13 - Wigan Athletic FC
2013/14 - Arsenal FC
2014/15 - Arsenal FC
2015/16 - Manchester United FC
2016/17 - Arsenal FC
Ranking:
1) Arsenal - 13
2) Manchester United - 12
3) Tottenham Hotspur - 8
4) Aston Villa - 7
4) Chelsea - 7
4) Liverpool - 7
7) Blackburn Rovers FC - 6
7) Newcastle United FC - 6
9) Everton FC - 5
9) Manchester City FC - 5
9) West Bromwich Albion FC - 5
9) Wanderers FC - 5
13) Bolton Wanderers - 4
13) Wolverthampton Wanderers - 4
15) Sheffield Wednesday FC - 3
15) West Ham United FC - 3
17) Bury FC - 2
17) Nottingham Forest FC - 2
17) Old Etonians FC - 2
17) Portsmouth FC - 2
17) Preston North End FC - 2
17) Sunderland AFC - 2
23) Barnsley FC - 1
23) Blackburn Olympic FC - 1
23) Blackpool FC - 1
23) Bradford City FC - 1
23) Burnley FC - 1
23) Cardiff City FC - 1
23) Charlton Athletic FC - 1
23) Clapham Rovers FC - 1
23) Coventry City FC - 1
23) Derby County FC - 1
23) Huddersfield Town FC - 1
23) Ipswich Town FC - 1
23) Leeds United AFC - 1
23) Notts County FC - 1
23) Old Carthusians FC - 1
23) Oxford University AFC - 1
23) Royal Engineers AFC - 1
23) Southampton FC - 1
23) Wigan Athletic FC - 1
23) Wimbledon FC - 1
* The Wednesday FC é o antigo nome do Sheffield Wednesday FC.
