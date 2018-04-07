Manchester City FC Campeão da Copa da Liga Inglesa de 2017/18

A Campanha:
1a Fase:
Isento.
2a Fase:
Isento.
3a Fase:
2-1 West Bromwich Albion - f
4a Fase:
0-0 Wolverthampton Wanderers - c (0-0) (4-1)
5a Fase:
1-1 Leicester - f (0-0) (4-3)
6a Fase:
2-1 Bristol City - c
3-2 Bristol City - f
Final:
3-0 Arsenal - n
Os Campeões:
1960/61 - Aston Villa FC
1961/62 - Norwich City FC
1962/63 - Birmingham City FC
1963/64 - Leicester City FC
1964/65 - Chelsea FC
1965/66 - West Bromwich Albion FC
1966/67 - Queens Park Rangers FC
1967/68 - Leeds United AFC
1968/69 - Swindon Town FC
1969/70 - Manchester City FC
1970/71 - Tottenham Hotspur FC
1971/72 - Stoke City FC
1972/73 - Tottenham Hotspur FC
1973/74 - Wolverthampton Wanderers FC
1974/75 - Aston Villa FC
1975/76 - Manchester City FC
1976/77 - Aston Villa FC
1977/78 - Nottingham Forest FC
1978/79 - Nottingham Forest FC
1979/80 - Wolverthampton Wanderers FC
1980/81 - Liverpool FC
1981/82 - Liverpool FC
1982/83 - Liverpool FC
1983/84 - Liverpool FC
1984/85 - Norwich City FC
1985/86 - Oxford United FC
1986/87 - Arsenal FC
1987/88 - Luton Town FC
1988/89 - Nottingham Forest FC
1989/90 - Nottingham Forest FC
1990/91 - Sheffield Wednesday FC
1991/92 - Manchester United FC
1992/93 - Arsenal FC
1993/94 - Aston Villa FC
1994/95 - Liverpool FC
1995/96 - Aston Villa FC
1996/97 - Leicester City FC
1997/98 - Chelsea FC
1998/99 - Tottenham Hotspur FC
1999/00 - Leicester City FC
2000/01 - Liverpool FC
2001/02 - Blackburn Rovers FC
2002/03 - Liverpool FC
2003/04 - Middlesbrough FC
2004/05 - Chelsea FC
2005/06 - Manchester United FC
2006/07 - Chelsea FC
2007/08 - Tottenham Hotspur FC
2008/09 - Manchester United FC
2009/10 - Manchester United FC
2010/11 - Birmingham City FC
2011/12 - Liverpool FC
2012/13 - Swansea City FC
2013/14 - Manchester City FC
2014/15 - Chelsea FC
2015/16 - Manchester City FC
2016/17 - Manchester United FC
2017/18 - Manchester City FC
Ranking:
1) Liverpool FC - 8
2) Aston Villa FC - 5
2) Chelsea FC - 5
2) Manchester City FC - 5
2) Manchester United FC - 5
6) Nottingham Forest FC - 4
6) Tottenham Hotspur FC - 4
8) Leicester City FC - 3
9) Arsenal FC - 2
9) Birmingham City FC - 2
9) Norwich City FC - 2
9) Wolverthampton Wanderers FC - 2
13) Blackburn Rovers FC - 1
13) Leeds United AFC - 1
13) Luton Town FC - 1
13) Middlesbrough FC - 1
13) Oxford United FC - 1
13) Queens Park Rangers FC - 1
13) Sheffield Wednesday FC - 1
13) Stoke City FC - 1
13) Swansea City FC - 1
13) Swindon Town FC - 1
13) West Bromwich Albion FC - 1
Nenhum comentário:
Postar um comentário